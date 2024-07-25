HCC Scholar Seeks to Change the Reputation of the Suckler Cow

William Powell from Crossgates, Llandrindod Wells, has been announced as the recipient of the 2024 HCC Scholarship.

William, who works on the family farm, will focus his study on the suckler cow sector and plans to visit the USA.

HCC has been offering this annual scholarship for more than 20 years to applicants who are employed on a full-time basis within the Welsh red meat industry. The Scholarship allows them to study an aspect of production or processing in a country of their choice with recent examples looking at topics such as techno grazing, conservation management and anthelmintic usage on sheep farms around the world.

James Ruggeri, Industry Development Executive at HCC was a member of the interview panel. He said:

“We are delighted to announce William as this year’s HCC Scholar. He impressed the panel with his passion for the red meat sector, and his eagerness to learn more. I have no doubt that he will be a great ambassador for the beef sector in Wales, at a time when the industry is under threat from new regulation, ongoing TB issues and misconceptions about red meat production.”

William said:

“Suckler cows are currently seen as unsustainable and unprofitable. But I believe that they can have a big impact in maintaining and improving the uplands. If we can get them to be more efficient, and use genomics to select suitable replacements, this will help the industry become more profitable and sustainable. “I would like to visit North America where they are already using genomics to improve fertility and feed efficiency.”

William’s aspirations for the future include increasing the efficiency of his own suckler herd.