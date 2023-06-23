Job Fair to be Held in North Wales to Showcase a Wide Range of Opportunities

A Job Fair is to be held at Ruthin Market Hall on the 28th of June, with the aim of connecting people with a range of employers and showcasing the wide range of careers and job opportunities available within the county.

A wide variety of employers will be exhibiting, with both local and national organisations in attendance.

This latest fair follows the two that have already been held so far this year, with one in Rhyl in January and another in Llangollen in March. The fair held in Rhyl saw over 250 attendees pass through the doors of the 1891 Restaurant & Bar at the Pavilion Theatre, a record breaking number.

The event is organised by Denbighshire County Council’s Working Denbighshire Team, and will run from 10am until 2pm, allowing the residents of Ruthin and beyond to come and discover the employment opportunities available from a range of businesses and industries.

Denbighshire County Council’s Working Denbighshire service aims to coordinate support that helps people into work by removing barriers. Working with local businesses and organisations, the Working Denbighshire programme is committed to supporting people who live in Denbighshire and provides help to gain a place in education or training and help to get into work.

Rachael Sumner-Lewis, Employment Engagement Manager at Working Denbighshire said:

“We are pleased to have the support of local employers, including Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd, Wates Construction, Costa Coffee and MCH Highfield Park and many more attending. All of these employers have vacancies locally and are looking forward to meeting local job seekers at the event”.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation said:

“Following on from the two successful jobs fairs already held this year, we are hoping that this one in Ruthin will follow the same trend. This fair offers Denbighshire residents the chance to meet face to face with a host of established organisations and employers to discover the wide range of employment opportunities that are available within the county”.

For more information, please visit: www.denbighshire.gov.uk/en/jobs-and-employees/working-denbighshire/working-denbighshire.aspx