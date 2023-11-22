Investment Zone in Wrexham and Flintshire Receives Boost from Chancellor

A second Investment Zone has received official confirmation in Wales, encompassing the regions of Wrexham and Flintshire and will be delivered by the North Wales Corporate Joint Committee.

The announcement made by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the Autumn Statement, which grants investment zone status to Wrexham and Flintshire, has been warmly received by the leaders of the consortium that advocated for it in the House of Commons.

He said he had listened to the Wrexham and Clwyd South MPs, describing Wrexham and Flintshire as “fantastic regions”,

The drive to create an Investment Zone for Wrexham and Flintshire was initially spearheaded by a new consortium who say it would help “leverage and secure” an additional £1.7 billion of investment and help create thousands of new jobs.

The group included Moneypenny, JCB, Airbus, Net World Sports, Theatr Clwyd, North Wales Business Council, Wrexham and Flintshire councils, Wrexham University and AMRC Cymru, and is chaired by Joanna Swash, Chair and Group CEO of Wrexham-based outsourced communications provider Moneypenny.

Further momentum was added recently when six of the region’s MSs – Sam Rowlands, Ken Skates, Llyr Gruffydd, Mark Isherwood, Carolyn Thomas and Jack Sargeant – signed a joint letter of support to Welsh Economy Minister Vaughan Gething MS and the UK government’s Levelling Up Minister, Michael Gove MP.

There was also support from the business community with more than 100 people attending an engagement event at Theatr Clwyd in Mold.

Joanna Swash, Group CEO of Wrexham-based outsourced communications provider Moneypenny, said:

This is a very significant day not just for North East Wales but for Wales as a whole because it cements our place as a leader in the field of advanced manufacturing and the creative & digital sector, a place where internationally known businesses are keen to operate from. This is a great place to do business and Investment Zone status will encourage further growth and investment with up to £160 million of support for the Zone helping to protect our tens of thousands of existing skilled jobs and create thousands more.

Councillor Mark Pritchard, Leader of Wrexham Council, said:

“I’m extremely pleased we have secured one of the investment zones for Wrexham and Flintshire. “Our area has huge potential and is home to many talented entrepreneurs and innovative companies who are helping to drive the region forward. “First of all I would like to thank our local MP Sarah Atherton and MS Vaughan Gethin for all their hard work in making our bid a successful one.” “I’d would also like offer thanks to Ashley Rogers at the North Wales Business Council and Joanna Swash at Moneypenny, as well as JCB, Airbus, Networld Sports, AMRC Cymru, Theatre Clwyd, Wrexham University and all the other organisations and individuals who made the case for an investment zone in North East Wales.

The government said it will be working closely with the Welsh Government on the delivery of these Investment Zones.