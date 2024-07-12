An Investment Zone in Flintshire and Wrexham will be a Magnet for Investors

In November 2023, the UK Government's Autumn Statement unveiled a significant initiative, the designation of an Investment Zone in Flintshire and Wrexham.

This joint effort between the UK and Welsh governments, supported by the councils of Flintshire and Wrexham, promises a £160 million investment over the next ten years. This initiative is poised to transform the region into a hub of advanced manufacturing excellence, making it an extremely attractive prospect for investors and inward investment.

One of the most compelling aspects of this Investment Zone is the long-term commitment it represents. The £160 million funding package isn't just a short-term boost, it's a decade-long pledge to continuously invest in the region's infrastructure. For investors, this means a stable, supportive environment where their businesses can thrive. The assurance that the region will stand by them for at least ten years is a remarkable commitment that few places can offer.

When considering a location for investment, businesses evaluate several key factors, access to resources, proximity to customers, and availability of skilled labour.

Flintshire and Wrexham excel in all these areas. The region is already home to high-value manufacturing operations and strategic industrial sites. This existing infrastructure, coupled with land earmarked for growth in local plans, provides an ideal environment for businesses to expand and innovate.

The Investment Zone offers a unique blend of support and incentives designed to attract and sustain businesses. These include business rate relief, employee National Insurance relief, and land transaction tax relief, among others. Such incentives reduce operational costs and make the region more competitive, encouraging businesses to set up and grow their operations here.

Flintshire and Wrexham have a well-established industrial base with significant potential for growth. The local plans have earmarked land for development, and there is a strong desire within the business community to attract new supply chains and products. The Investment Zone aims to harness this potential by providing the necessary infrastructure and financial incentives to drive economic growth.

What sets the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone apart is its holistic approach to economic development. It's not just about one aspect, like infrastructure or tax incentives, but

For investors looking for a location that offers stability, growth potential, and robust support, Flintshire and Wrexham present an unparalleled opportunity.

By leveraging the strengths of the region and providing targeted incentives, the Investment Zone is set to become a magnet for inward investment and a cornerstone of economic development in North East Wales.