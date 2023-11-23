Images Show Inside of Major New Swansea Office Development Site

New photos take you inside the major new office development taking shape at the former Oceana nightclub site in Swansea city centre.

The photos show some of the rooms that will soon be transformed into office spaces, as well as some of the staircases, communal areas and glazing being installed in the seven-storey scheme.

Other images include artist impressions that show how the inside and outside of the scheme will look, once complete.

Once open and operational, several floors at the development, including the rooftop level, will benefit from views over Swansea city centre and Swansea Bay.

Developed by Swansea Council, the 71/72 Kingsway scheme will provide space for 600 jobs in sectors like tech, digital and the creative industries.

Led by Bouygues UK – the council’s main contractor for the scheme – construction is anticipated for completion in early 2024.

Part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal, the 71/72 Kingsway project will be worth £32.6m a year to Swansea’s economy.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“We know modern, flexible office space is needed in Swansea to help keep our businesses here and attract more businesses to invest in our city centre in future. “This major new development will help meet that demand, while also further improving the look and feel of The Kingsway and creating more footfall and trade for other businesses in the city centre. “Significant progress is now visible on site, with internal fitting out of the building soon starting.”

Designed by Architecture 00, the 104,000 square foot scheme includes public spaces with specific areas of the building being offered to the open market to let. These are made up of Grade A office space, as well as retail, food and beverage spaces, an event hall, and flexible and serviced workspaces.

The scheme will include solar panels on top of the building, as well as heat recovery systems to minimise energy use. It will also include 69 bike spaces and electric bike charging, as well as extensive shower and changing facilities and a new link between The Kingsway and Oxford Street.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“We’ve recently ramped-up marketing of the office space to be made available at this development, building on positive, ongoing discussions with potential tenants which are already taking place. “The 71/72 Kingsway scheme is part of a £1bn regeneration programme to make Swansea city centre a far more vibrant place to work, live, visit, study and enjoy.”

JLL and Avison Young are the letting and marketing agents for the scheme.

Businesses interested in finding out more or requesting a copy of the marketing brochure are asked to contact either Rhydian Morris on Rhyd[email protected] or Chris Terry on [email protected]