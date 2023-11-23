New Project to Support Expansion of Radiotherapy Provision in Gwent

Welsh fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium has secured a new project which aims to expand and improve the services for cancer patients in Gwent.

Dudley’s will be working with Kier Construction Limited on the new Radiotherapy Centre at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.

The new centre aims to provide radiotherapy services closer to the homes of residents in Gwent and those living in the north and east of the catchment area for Velindre Cancer Centre.

The centre will bring tremendous benefits to the local area by providing new and improved treatment for cancer patients, delivering safe radiotherapy services, and improving the capacity and efficiency of the service by delivering quicker and more targeted treatment.

The centre’s facilities will include a Radiotherapy Satellite with two operational Linac machines, radiotherapy planning, on-treatment review, on-treatment education, and a CT Simulator.

The fabricator will install Kawneer capped curtain walling, commercial doors, windows and doors, in addition to fire rated curtain walling and doors, and automatic opening windows on the build.

Colin Shorney, Managing Director of Dudley’s Aluminium, said

“We are delighted to be supporting Kier Construction Limited on what will be an instrumental improvement to the local area. Providing local and accessible radiotherapy services is of great importance and this vital project will make a difference for cancer patients in the region.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail, residential and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Dudley’s reputation for quality has been recognised with several industry-related accreditations. The company is CHAS accredited, Constructionline registered and BM Trada certified to manufacture enhanced security products to align with PAS24:2016 and BS 4873.