New App Takes DragonBet To The Next Level

DragonBet, the go-to online betting platform for Welsh sports enthusiasts, has taken a big leap forward with the arrival of their new app.

DragonBet is becoming renowned for its extensive coverage of Welsh sports, being the only betting platform to offer markets on lower league Welsh football and rugby. Until now their platform was only available via the website, the launch of the app makes it more accessible than ever with an improved user experience.

The platform also caters for a wide range of sports, from fan-favourites like horse racing, football, and rugby to the excitement of US sports such as American football, baseball, and basketball.

DragonBet's journey began over a generation ago when, after a bad night at the greyhound track, Grangetown boy John Lovell went from gambler to Wales’ best-known and most loved bookmaker. His sons, David and James have since picked up the family business with the launch of DragonBet 14 months ago and are now taking a significant step with the arrival of the app.

The Lovell name is well known in betting circles around the capital city – famed for bringing Red Rum to the city road betting shop along with the introduction of computers at racetracks that changed the path of on-course betting forever.

The brothers say they want to “bring forward the rich heritage we have within gambling, modernising Welsh betting as our father did before us, while staying true to our roots by shining a light on Welsh sporting success. We grew up in the betting rings, point to point fields and dog tracks of Wales and that’s where we’ll always remain but now we have a platform that can reach beyond our physical presence”

DragonBet's apps are now live on the app store and google play.