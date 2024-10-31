Iconic Swansea pub The Queen’s Hotel under new ownership

The traditional watering hole is the newest acquisition for Swansea investment company Swansea.com and is now part of The Morgans Collection Beloved Swansea pub The Queen’s Hotel, one of the city’s last surviving traditional pubs, has new owners – but will be staying exactly how it is!

Swansea.com, a local investment company committed to regeneration in Swansea, are the proud new owners of the thriving, traditional pub based at Gloucester Place in the city’s maritime quarter, but the long-serving staff and management team who regulars know and love will be staying the same.

The Queen’s Hotel first opened back in 1892 and has a long and colourful history. A true Swansea institution, whilst other Victorian pubs in the city have been and gone, The Queen’s Hotel has

remained a popular haunt for generations and is renowned locally for being a rare example of a ‘proper’ traditional Welsh pub, with old-school décor, classic furniture, and pictures from Swansea’s maritime history adorning the walls.

Following its acquisition, The Queen’s Hotel is now part of Swansea.com’s ‘The Morgans Collection’, alongside Swansea’s number one rated hotel on TripAdvisor, 4* boutique hotel Morgans Hotel on Somerset Place and The Georgian Swansea, which offers elegant 5* guest accommodation on nearby Prospect Place.

Confirming the acquisition, General Manager at The Morgans Collection, Kate Bowen said:

“We are delighted to announce that The Queens has officially joined The Morgans Collection. As a

regular customer and passionate supporter of this beloved establishment, I am thrilled to see it remain a cherished fixture in our community. “The Queens will continue to operate as a traditional local pub, preserving its iconic charm that has made it a favourite among residents in the heart of the city centre. Our commitment is to

uphold the pub's legacy by ensuring that it operates seamlessly under the same management and dedicated team that has made it such a special place. “We look forward to continuing the success of The Queens and are excited for what the future holds!”

Group Managing Director at Swansea.com, Jacob Hughes added: