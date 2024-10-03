How Tramshed Tech Is Driving Innovation Across South Wales and Beyond

When Tramshed Tech started out in 2016 it took its name from the historic tramshed building it brought back to life in Cardiff.

Now the company has expanded its reach across South Wales and even internationally through various key programmes and partnerships.

As well as its original Cardiff home and additional sites in the capital, it operates spaces across South Wales in Newport and Barry, with plans to open in Swansea soon.

Louise Harris, Co-Founder and CEO at Tramshed Tech, said:

“Our vision has always been to create a network of connected workspaces that serve the needs of tech, digital, and creative businesses. By expanding to Newport, Barry, and soon Swansea, we're bringing our unique blend of workspace solutions, business support programmes and skills training to a wider audience of entrepreneurs and innovators.”

Tramshed Tech's expansion is built on three key pillars:

Spaces: Offering a range of physical workspace including coworking areas, offices, meeting rooms, event spaces, and podcast studios.

Support Programmes: Providing fully funded incubator and accelerator programmes designed to support tech, digital, and creative startups and scaleups at various stages of growth.

Skills Training: Partnering with key stakeholders and academic institutions to provide skills training, ensuring businesses have access to the talent they need.

Sophie Webber, Innovation Director at Tramshed Tech, said:

“We're not just providing workspace. We're creating an environment where founders, startups, scaleups, enterprise organisations, investors, corporates, universities, and government bodies can come together. It's about sparking conversations, fostering collaboration, and facilitating game-changing innovation across the region and further afield.”

Gwenno Jones, Head of Community at Tramshed Tech, said:

“By expanding our physical presence and maintaining our focus on business support and skills development, we're creating a truly interconnected community across South Wales. Members in Newport can easily collaborate with startups in Cardiff, or attend events in Barry. This cross-pollination of ideas and resources is creating a vibrant, region-wide ecosystem that's greater than the sum of its parts.”

Tramshed Tech’s journey may have begun in Cardiff, but its impact is now felt across the region:

In Newport, the company has been instrumental in revitalising the city's digital scene, working closely with local authorities and businesses. Tramshed Tech Innovation Station in Newport has rapidly established itself as a hub for high-profile tech events. It has played host to several major gatherings, including the prestigious UKTN's Wales Report Launch , the Data Inclusivity Network Launch as well as the ‘ Driving Business Innovation with AI ‘ event. The latter, a collaborative effort with STFC-Hartree Centre, Cardiff Capital Region , and Hartree Centre Cardiff Hub, highlights Newport's growing reputation for cutting-edge technology and networking opportunities.

Barry's space is steadily growing as a hub for creative industries, leveraging the town's reputation as a filming location for TV and film productions. In Tramshed Tech Barry, growth of more than 350% can be seen in the past year alone with the help of two new programmes funded via Shared Prosperity Funding: GreenTech Zero and Creative Cluster , both of which are driving innovation in key sectors and cementing Barry's position as a hub for creative and sustainable technologies.

The upcoming Swansea location promises to tap into the city's burgeoning tech scene, complementing Swansea University's research strengths and the region's push towards becoming a centre for digital innovation.

Louise said:

“These developments in Barry and Newport are just the tip of the iceberg. They demonstrate how our expansion is creating new opportunities and fostering innovation across the region.”

To date, more than 200 businesses have graduated from Tramshed Tech’s initiatives, collectively raising more than £10 million in funding post-programme. This impressive figure not only highlights the quality of the startups nurtured within the Tramshed Tech ecosystem but also the company's role in driving economic growth across South Wales.

Tramshed Tech's success in fostering innovation is further bolstered by its strategic partnerships with nationwide businesses such as Barclays Eagle Labs. This partnership, which began in 2020 when Barclays Eagle Labs relocated their Welsh base to Tramshed Tech in Cardiff, has grown significantly over the years. Initially providing valuable prototyping and merchandise development resources to members, the partnership expanded alongside Tramshed Tech's growth across South Wales, establishing a multi-site presence and increasing their collective impact on the local tech ecosystem.

In 2023, the relationship reached a new milestone as Tramshed Tech became Barclays' Ecosystem Partner for Wales as part of their Digital Growth Grant. This enhanced partnership led to the creation of four key programmes funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology: GreenTech Accelerator, Univentures, Convergent Content, and Convergent Scaler. These initiatives provide comprehensive support to tech, digital, and creative startups and scaleups throughout Wales, further cementing Tramshed Tech's role in fostering innovation across the region.

Sophie emphasised the broader impact of their programmes, saying:

“The £10 million raised by our alumni speaks volumes about the effectiveness of our programmes and the vibrant ecosystem we're cultivating across Wales. We're not just supporting businesses – we're nurturing innovation at every stage, from initial idea to international expansion. Importantly, these fully funded programmes are open to all founders, not just Tramshed Tech members. We're committed to fostering innovation throughout the entire region, regardless of where a business calls home.”

Looking ahead, Tramshed Tech is focused on expanding its business growth programmes through strategic partnerships and enhancing its offerings across all locations.

Louise said:

“As we grow, our commitment remains the same – to provide not just space, but also cutting-edge support programmes, skills development, and a connected community. We're playing a crucial role in positioning Wales as a hub for innovation and creativity that extends far beyond the capital city. Our focus is on scaling our successful innovation programmes and forging new strategic partnerships to drive even greater impact across the region and beyond.”

For those interested in joining the Tramshed Tech community or learning more about their offerings in different locations, visit www.tramshedtech.co.uk or contact 029 2010 3090.