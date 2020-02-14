How to Fall in Love with your Business Again

Remember the rush of excitement when you decided to go it alone and start your own business? The moment your heart started to pound when you won your first client?
Over time it’s easy to lose that loving feeling when you have a million tasks to complete, so it’s important to take time out to reflect and to remind yourself why you started your business in the first place.
Check out these top 7 tips on how to fall in love and rekindle the passion again with your business.
- Don’t work in isolation – There are several reasons for joining networking events and one of the most crucial is mixing with similar people who understand and appreciate what you’re going through. Being able to share ideas on productivity, resources, suppliers, as well as processes could save you time and money – not to mention, energy.
- Reflect – Look back at your business plan or strategy to see how far you’ve come since you launched your company. Rome wasn’t built in a day but reviewing your strategy will help you to refocus on the bigger picture and achieve success faster. If you’ve come this far without a business plan, don’t panic, it doesn’t have to be a complicated document, just create your goals and the timelines you want to complete them in.
- Do what you do best – Delegate the mundane tasks to someone else (or outsource them) and free yourself up to do what you do best. Your business will be better for it and you’ll be happier and more driven if you get to do what you love.
- Take a break – A long weekend away is unlikely to break your business and a fresh perspective on things could be just the tonic to finding new inspiration. Plus, a little time out will allow you to recoup your energy and could be just the key to kick-starting your goals again on your return.
- Set goals – Do your goals make you excited and eager to start your day? If the answer is no, then perhaps you need to set new ones. This is your business and if you’re not driven to succeed it’s unlikely anybody else will be either.
- Call your accountant – One of the biggest passion killers in a relationship is the subject of money, and if this is an underlying factor for falling out of love with your company then give your accountant a shout for some peace of mind. Find out how you’re doing and where you’re going. If you know the reality of your situation then you can go about improving it.
- Look after yourself – If you can’t look after yourself then you can’t look after everybody else, or so the saying goes, but there is an element of truth to this. Your business is your responsibility and to run it successfully it’s important to ensure you, as the owner, are also on top form.