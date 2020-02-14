Why Yorkshire Building Society Loves Wales

Allan Griffiths leads the YBS Commercial Mortgages team serving property investors and businesses across Wales and the South West, and recently hosted a visit from Mike Regnier, Yorkshire Building Society ’s Chief Executive.

Allan has 30 years of banking relationship and lending experience in Wales and interviewed Mike to find out what the country means to Yorkshire Building Society and why they love Wales this Valentine’s Day.

Allan: So the first order of business in any question about Wales in February is how do you think they are getting on in the Six Nations?

Mike: Well, as an England fan you’ll understand my personal loyalties lie elsewhere, but I’m pleased to see the Welsh team at the start of a new era after Warren Gatland stepped down and Wayne Pivac took charge. I thought the result against Ireland in Dublin was a bit disappointing, but it’s a tough place to go to and come away with anything, and Wales struggled to make anything happen in the Irish twenty-two. I think, like when anything new is introduced into a team environment, it’ll take time for things to bed in but the Welsh team will still be a match for any team as the tournament progresses.

Allan: I think it is great that you’ve made the time to come and visit our region and that the Society has shown its commitment to the area with the creation of a YBS Commercial Mortgage team for Wales. Can you outline the plans are for YBS Commercial in Wales?

Mike: We have ambitious plans for Wales to lend £60 million this year as part of YBS Commercial Mortgages commitment to lending £300 million in 2020. This is in support of our national growth plans and a key part of that plan was establishing regional hubs which we have now done in Manchester, Birmingham and Wales. I’m looking forward to seeing you and your team to grow the YBS Commercial brand.

Allan: Can you tell me what Yorkshire Building Society brings to Welsh communities that other financial services organisations may not?

Mike: Well at Yorkshire Building Society our purpose is to deliver real help with real life, and that doesn’t just mean through our core business of providing products helping people to save and mortgages so that they can own their own home. It means it as the heart of everything we do. Whether that is working with Llamau in Wales to provide homes to 27 homeless young people through our partnership with End Youth Homelessness, or delivering financial education to more than 420 pupils in Welsh schools in 2019.

Allan: I visited the Cardiff branch of Yorkshire Building Society which has recently celebrated 80 years of being in the city so we know there is a long history of the Society in Wales. Can you tell me what the future holds for Yorkshire Building Society in the country?

Mike: Well firstly I’m really excited and looking forward to seeing you and your team grow the YBS Commercial Mortgages brand in Wales and deliver on our commitment to provide tailored, individual service to our customers. YBS Commercial Mortgages is a strong brand with a suite of award-winning products and services and we are rightly proud of it and our regional expansion highlights our commitment not just to Wales but to the UK as a whole.

Allan: Thanks again for your time Mike and for answering my questions.