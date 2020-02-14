Knight Frank Strengthens Team in Cardiff

Property consultancy Knight Frank has strengthened its team in Cardiff with the appointment of Tom Griffiths as a graduate surveyor.
He joins from Cardiff Council where he has been working on property disposals in its Strategic Estates Department.
Tom, 27, is due to complete a Masters degree in Real Estate Management at the UWE Bristol in April, and will complete studying for his Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) qualification – the practical training and assessment which leads to membership of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) – next spring. During that period he will also work on a range of projects for Knight Frank’s Industrial & Logistics and Residential Development teams in Cardiff.
He said:
“Knight Frank is a global brand and I consider them the best property company to work for in Cardiff. The city is an exciting market and Knight Frank is involved in many of its largest property schemes. I have a genuine passion about Cardiff and its role in Europe, and Knight Frank is a great place to be involved in to help build that story.”
Matt Phillips, head of the Knight Frank office in Cardiff, said:
“We are always keen to grow our team organically by recruiting graduates who can go on to become the firm’s leaders of the future, and Tom fits that profile perfectly. His commercial property experience at Cardiff Council is particularly relevant.”