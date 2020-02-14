Knight Frank Strengthens Team in Cardiff

Property consultancy Knight Frank has strengthened its team in Cardiff with the appointment of Tom Griffiths as a graduate surveyor.

He joins from Cardiff Council where he has been working on property disposals in its Strategic Estates Department.

Tom, 27, is due to complete a Masters degree in Real Estate Management at the UWE Bristol in April, and will complete studying for his Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) qualification – the practical training and assessment which leads to membership of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) – next spring. During that period he will also work on a range of projects for Knight Frank’s Industrial & Logistics and Residential Development teams in Cardiff.

He said:

“Knight Frank is a global brand and I consider them the best property company to work for in Cardiff. The city is an exciting market and Knight Frank is involved in many of its largest property schemes. I have a genuine passion about Cardiff and its role in Europe, and Knight Frank is a great place to be involved in to help build that story.”

Matt Phillips, head of the Knight Frank office in Cardiff, said: