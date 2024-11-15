How the Cardiff Business Awards Sharpened Our Focus

Hoop won Cardiff Business of the Year; Employer of the Year and Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year at Cardiff Business Awards.

Winning three categories at the Cardiff Business Awards – including Cardiff Business of the Year – has been an extraordinary achievement for Hoop Recruitment. For me personally, the experience of going through the awards process was more than just about entering a competition; it became an invaluable exercise in self-reflection and growth.

At Hoop, we pride ourselves on doing things differently. My co-founder, Hywel Roberts, and I started the business in 2016 with a clear mission: to create a recruitment agency that genuinely puts people first, breaking away from the industry’s sometimes challenging reputation. Since then, we’ve grown steadily, and this year we reached a significant milestone by transitioning to an Employee Ownership Trust. This change has made the business 100% employee-owned, giving our team a real stake in the future of Hoop and aligning with our commitment to building a business based on trust, collaboration, and long-term thinking.

Entering the Cardiff Business Awards wasn’t just about seeking recognition – it was an opportunity to scrutinise our own journey. The application process itself was like a mini tender, requiring us to articulate our achievements, policies, and ambitions clearly and concisely. Reflecting on our journey – from our founding vision to becoming an employee-owned enterprise – brought home just how far we’ve come and allowed us to appreciate the hard work that our team puts in every day.

Beyond the written application, being questioned by a panel of esteemed judges was an invaluable experience. It forced us to examine our goals and practices from an outsider’s perspective, asking ourselves, Are we delivering what we set out to achieve? Are we creating real, lasting value for our employees and clients? It’s a useful exercise for any business, and one that I’d highly recommend. Engaging in this reflective process has made us sharper and more focused, better prepared to tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Winning Cardiff Business of the Year was a defining moment for us. Cardiff is home to around 40,000 businesses, so to be named the top business in the city is an incredible honour. The recognition has energised us and given our team a sense of pride and validation in our work. For our employees, winning the Employer of the Year award has been especially meaningful, recognising the culture we’ve built and the care we take in creating a positive environment.

Looking forward, we’re excited to keep building on this momentum. Our goal is to become Wales’s leading independent recruitment agency, a brand that reflects the values of employee ownership, excellent client service, and a supportive work culture. We also hope to champion the employee ownership model, demonstrating its benefits for businesses and the people who make them successful.

For any business considering entering the Cardiff Business Awards, I’d strongly encourage it. The process will push you to reflect on your successes, consider areas for improvement, and provide a powerful opportunity for personal and organisational growth.