Homeless Charity Welcomes Support from Amazon in Port Talbot

A South Wales charity that provides support for people impacted by homelessness has received a donation of £1,500 from the Amazon delivery station team in Port Talbot to help it continue to support the local community.

Emmaus South Wales received the donation as part Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Emmaus South Wales, based in Bridgend, provides a home for as long as it's needed and meaningful work for people who have experienced homelessness.

The donation will be used to purchase lawnmowers and gardening equipment to help maintain Emmaus South Wales’ community house, which is where the people it supports live together communally. Each person has their own bedroom and the property also has a shared kitchen and living space.

Amazon Port Talbot Delivery Station Operations Manager, John Dixon, said:

“Emmaus South Wales is doing vital work in our community to help those in need and we wanted to support their efforts with this donation. The services offered by the charity’s staff and volunteers have never been more important and I’d like to thank them for everything they’re doing for our community during these challenging times.”

Jemma Wray, Chief Executive at Emmaus South Wales, added:

“On behalf of the team at Emmaus South Wales, I want to say thank you to the team from Amazon in Port Talbot. We are passionate about the work we do and donations like this are a big help for us to continue supporting our community.”

Community donations are one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during COVID-19.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than three and a half million healthy breakfasts to families around the UK.

