College Develops Revolutionary New Wellness Hub in Wrexham

The college has developed a revolutionary new Wellness Hub at its revamped Yale site in Wrexham, a facility aiming to unite charities, third sector organisations and local youth groups with students and the public.

As well as the pilot Dance for Parkinson’s programme – in conjunction with English National Ballet and NDC (National Dance Company) Wales – there will be an emphasis on arts, creativity, and community.

Inclusion Manager Lizzie Stevens says the state-of-the art complex is a stunning base for networking and health and wellbeing sessions, but the ultimate focus is on fostering a culture of support, inspiration, and opportunity following an unprecedented year.

“The building is incredible and will act as a centre for many organisations day and night,” said Lizzie. “It’s a safe space, not just for staff and students but for community organisations to come together – when it is safe to do so – and complement each other’s services and networks. “There is sensory light and sound, a warm and caring environment and it will serve multi purposes; we can’t wait to have the opportunity to welcome people here.”

She added:

“We have had a lot of positive feedback already from our partners across north east Wales and plan to introduce similar hubs at our sites in Northop and Deeside, as well as pop-up centres at Llysfasi and Bersham Road, Wrexham. “The last 12 months have been challenging, especially for the vulnerable and elderly – now more than ever we must be there for those who need us most.”

Alex Thomas, Assistant Principal for Technical Studies at Yale, said the college welcomes ideas and guidance from the public on how to take the Hub forward.

“We want to develop this space with the community so they can help to shape its future, and everyone can benefit from it,” he said. “It will be open beyond traditional 9-5 hours and flexible to meet the needs of the organisations who use it, as well as our own learners. “The pandemic has left many people feeling disconnected, especially the most vulnerable in society, so we want to play a leading role in breaking down barriers and giving people a place to reconnect when the time is right.”

He added:

“Please get in touch if you’re part of an organisation that would benefit from utilising the Wellbeing Hub or if you know of a drama, art or dance group that would thrive in these surroundings and be of value and support to people with mental health issues, anxiety or loneliness. “Being part of the Hub might help because Cambria is a living, breathing part of the north east wales community – we are here for you.”

For more information on the Wellness Hub, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk.