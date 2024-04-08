Home Builders Federation Awards Five Stars to Redrow

Redrow has once again earned the top five-star rating by The Home Builders Federation (HBF).

The award is based on the independently operated National New Homes Survey, one of the largest consumer satisfaction surveys in the country. The results are used by the HBF to calculate a star rating to award the housebuilders committed to meeting customer satisfaction standards.

This latest award follows a Silver win at the WhatHouse? Awards 2023 for Best Large Housebuilder, Best Use of Technology at the UK Customer Satisfaction Awards, as well as a prestigious award of Best Customer Satisfaction at the UK Housebuilder Awards 2023.

Beverley Wookey is Sales Director for Redrow in South Wales. She said:

“At Redrow, our priority continues to be giving people a better way to live. We’re proud to have been named as a five-star builder by the HBF once again, building on our previous industry-leading recognitions for our customer service. “We have implemented a number of new customer-focused initiatives over the past year and this award is a testament to our continued efforts in keeping ahead of the industry when it comes to customer experience. As a result, we have also maintained an ‘excellent’ Trustpilot rating with over 7,700 reviews. High quality service will always be our priority. Receiving this recognition for our customer-first mindset from those who matter the most is proof we’re doing the right thing.”

Please visit the website HERE for more information on Redrow homes in South Wales.