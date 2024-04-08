Just One Unit Now Available at Quay Point Industrial Estate, Ocean Park, Cardiff

Just one unit now remains available at the Quay Point estate on the Ocean Park business and commercial location off Ocean Way in south Cardiff, following a spate of recent lettings.

In the past year five lettings have been completed on the estate and global property consultancy Knight Frank, which markets the development on behalf of landlord EMVIC Developments, is anticipating strong interest in the remaining vacant Unit 8.

Most recently, the 2,593 sq ft Unit 4 has been let to industrial and commercial doors and windows supplier Tomahawk Aluminium Limited on a five year lease.

Evri, the parcel delivery and courier services company, signed a five year lease on the 3,031 sq ft Unit 10 and Flame Dance Studio took up a five year lease on the 2,129 sq ft Unit 2.

In addition, two existing tenants renewed their leases, with Edmundson Electricals agreeing a new 10 year lease on the 9,568 sq ft Unit 1 and Rico Logistics signing a new 5 year lease at the 5,213 sq ft Units 6 and 7.

Emily Wilson, surveyor in the Logistics & Industrial agency team of Knight Frank in Cardiff, said: “It has been a good past year for Quay Point and we achieved a new headline rent for the estate. We anticipate a good level of interest in the available unit, given its size, location and specification.”

Unit 8 is a 3,580 sq ft end-terrace unit with trade counter entrance and two storey air-conditioned offices.

Emily Wilson added:

“The Quay Point estate has a proactive landlord and is well located. It is popular with both local and regional businesses and occupiers within the area include Premier Inn, Screwfix, The Electric Centre, Bad Wolf Studios, Encon Insulation, Greggs and Barnados.”

Further information is available from Knight Frank.