Best Pub Recognition for Beaumaris’ Bull

The Inn Collection Group are celebrating after a trio of its inns have been named the best pubs in their counties by the respected on-trade title Pub & Bar Magazine as part of the 2024 annual awards programme.

The Bull’s Head Inn, The Harrogate Inn and The Swan Grasmere have been named as the best pubs in Gwynedd, North Yorkshire and Cumbria respectively after being entered into the judging process by the Newcastle-based Pubco.

Entering its sixth year, The National Pub & Bar Awards celebrates the very best venues, people and service standards across the modern on-trade.

Receiving a record number of entries for 2024, the internal judging panel of the magazine have considered everything from perfect service and product range to aesthetic design and entertainment schedules.

Awarding Pub of the Year titles in each county of the UK, the winners will now go on to the National Pub & Bar Awards in London this June, where 15 regional winners and an overall champion will be revealed at a glamourous, cinematic-style awards ceremony.

Bought by the group in November 2022, Beaumaris’ The Bull’s Head Inn dates to the 15th century and retains all the character it has acquired over the last 550 years.

From its listed bar decorated with an array of memorabilia including antique weaponry and reputedly the town’s original ducking stool to a newly renovated lounge, The Bull boasts plenty of comfy spots all get cosy by open log fires.

Popular with both locals and visitors, the bar has earned a widespread reputation for excellent hand-drawn real ale and for regular live music.

General manager Paul Garth said:

“The Bull is a well-established part of Beaumaris and we’re delighted to be named the best pub in Gwynedd. “We are proud to be a pub that is as much for its locals as for visitors and we have our regulars like the Bass Boys who are here with us every week. “It's great news for The Inn Collection Group and we’re enjoying being part of such a good company. We have already seen investment with our new lounge and six new guest rooms and we’re looking forward to going from strength to strength.”

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine said: