Key Strategic Appointment at Orchard Media and Events Group

Senior strategist Sarah Mason has joined the Cardiff-based, award-winning communications agency Orchard in the new role of Group Strategy Director to help take the £15 million turnover company onto the next level.

Orchard has been providing a range of creative communications services to clients in Wales and across the world for 14 years, from Welsh Government to Principality Building Society, Aston Martin and Qatar Airways to Nando’s, the AA and Netflix. They create corporate and public events for NATO, UEFA, and Johnson & Johnson; produce film content for Visit Wales; TV programmes for BBC, S4C, Channel 4, and National Geographic; and advise on sponsorships and partnerships for the likes of the RFU, the International Chamber of Commerce, and Orbex.

Sarah has already got stuck into her new role, drawing on her previous experience at VCCP, The & Partnership (now T&Pm), Publicis and Wunderman (now VML), as well as her freelance stints at Havas London, Accenture Song and Oliver Agency. Sarah has also worked with some impressive clients including Compare The Market, ASDA, Barclays, L’Oreal and The Prince’s Trust, and has co-authored a winning IPA Effectiveness paper.

Orchard co-chief executive Jim Carpenter said:

“We’re a well established leading independent regional agency and work with big brands, offering an integrated range of marketing communications solutions. We’ve been looking for some time to appoint someone of Sarah’s calibre into this significant new strategic role at Orchard, and we’re really excited to work with Sarah to take us onto the next level.”

Orchard is an RAR+ Top 100 agency, winner of both Drum and Drum Recommends awards and has been included in the Drum Top Independent Agencies. Last year Orchard’s ‘Cymru i’r Byd, Wales to the World’ integrated, multi-lingual, multi-platform campaign promoting the nation’s appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup scooped both the prestigious Grand Prix and the Travel & Tourism World Media Awards.

On her appointment, Sarah said: