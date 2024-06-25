Hodge Joins 50,000 Revellers to Mark Pride Cymru

Staff from Hodge took part in Pride Cymru as the parade’s headline sponsor.

The team from the Cardiff-based lender joined more than 50,000 revellers attending the two-day extravaganza in Cardiff.

Dave Landen, CEO of Hodge, said:

“It was a proud moment for Hodge to be able to take part in such a spectacular celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and we are thrilled to that Hodge had the opportunity to play our part in this year’s parade. “As an organisation committed to equality, diversity and inclusion, the atmosphere and joy experienced by our colleagues as a key sponsor of the Pride Cymru 2024 parade is something that will stay with us for a long time.”

In 2018, Hodge established its own equality, diversity and inclusion group comprised of colleagues from across the business, who work alongside its Colleague Alliance committee to ensure the organisation is doing all it can to support best practice and reflect its diverse workforce.