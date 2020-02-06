Hi-Tech Home Of The Future Created in Caernarfon

A hi-tech ‘home of the future’ has been created for a family in Caernarfon.

From doors that slide into walls, motorised kitchen worktops, wheelchair charging points and hoists that run from the bed to the bathroom, a new bungalow at Cae’r Ysgol is brimming with the latest adaptive modern technology.

Commissioned by ADRA (formerly CCG) and built by the expert team at Beech Developments, the bungalow has been specifically designed to help create a more comfortable and accessible home for its new residents.

Jason McGee, Operations Manager at Beech Developments said:

“This was a brand new challenge for us at Beech Developments, but a challenge we were very willing to take on, as it included so many technological features – a real passion of ours. Creating something so bespoke enabled us to get into the detail of what would really make a difference to the lives of the residents and we are thrilled with the results.”

The home is not only fully adaptive but in-line with Beech Developments award-winning standards for sustainability, it is A-rated for energy efficiency too. It features on the new Cae’r Ysgol development off Ffordd Eryri, Caernarfon.

Despite the contract completion for the plot being set for July 2020, Beech Developments worked around the clock to get the home finished in time for Christmas and the residents are now in.

Jason added:

“The innovations are truly astounding and we want to wish the new residents all the very best in their brand new ‘home of the future’.”

The home includes hi-tech features such as:

Motorised bath for assisting carers

Motorised sink with remote control functions

Motorised changing bed located in shower space

Separately controlled spotlights for night time bathing

Fully fitted pocket door (door that slides into wall-saving room space)

Fully accessible hoist with link to the assisted bathroom

Motorised worktop in the kitchen

Wheelchair charging points

External car port affording full protection from external space to the inside of the house

Non-slip flooring laid throughout the property

Sarah Schofield, Director of Customers and Communities at Adra said:

“We’re delighted to have worked with Beech on this development. It’s part of a £840,000 investment we earmarked last year to adapt nearly 600 homes. We’re truly excited to be able to hand over the keys to this truly high-tech home for a local family which can mean the difference between living independently and struggling to cope with a house not designed for living with challenging circumstances.”

For more information about Beech Developments go to www.beech-developments.co.uk.