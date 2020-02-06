New Bootcamps to Help Start-Ups Get Investor Ready

The first GlobalWelsh ‘Pitch Perfect’ series will help business founders fine-tune their pitch before meeting with potential investors.

GlobalWelsh is the not-for-profit organisation dedicated to connecting Wales to its global diaspora. GlobalWelsh has partnered with Hodge to hold its first ‘Pitch Perfect’ series of workshops for business founders.

The bootcamps are being held through January and February. They aim to help start-ups ‘fine-tune’ their funding pitches before being selected to present to investors at the next GlobalWelsh Investor Portal Live Pitch event in London on 13th February.

Launched in 2017, GlobalWelsh, is seeking to create a borderless international community of people with a Welsh connection to create new ideas and opportunities, to inspire and build a prosperous future for Wales. One of its focuses is to facilitate Diaspora Direct Investment (DDI) into Wales via the GlobalWelsh Investor Portal and growing diaspora investment community.

It runs several global initiatives which bring people together, as well as more regional activities to support indigenous opportunities and growth. One of these local activities is the GlobalWelsh Investor Portal of which its ‘Pitch Perfect’ Series will be held in partnership with Hodge.

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ bootcamp is a series of three events taking place across South Wales including at Hodge head office and Rodney Parade. They are designed to provide clear direction and best practice advice to the pitchers to maximise their chances of funding success with the diaspora investment community

Steve Pateman, Hodge Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We’re delighted to be able to support GlobalWelsh with the Pitch Perfect series. Hodge is committed to making a positive difference to others in all aspects of our business, so this is a great example of how we’re able to help. Good luck to those pitching at the Live Pitch Event and we hope that we see continued investment supporting Welsh business opportunities and employment.”

Walter May, CEO of GlobalWelsh, said:

“We are thrilled to have Hodge supporting our first ‘Pitch Perfect’ series. As a hugely successful Welsh business with a long-standing reputation for innovation, we are sure that Hodge will offer great guidance to the pitching companies, some of whom are just starting their own journey.”

Eamon Tuhami, a welsh-based founder who has been helping run these events, said:

“We are helping startups understand both the content investors are expecting to see and more importantly how to deliver the perfect pitch in order to get smart investment.”

Earlier this month, Hodge also partnered with Tramshed Tech, the Cardiff-based co-working space and FinTech Wales, the not-for-profit association for the FinTech and Financial services industry in Wales, to launch the ”FinTech Wales Forum”.

The three organisations will be working collaboratively on a series of events that will run throughout 2020, bringing together innovative start-ups and established businesses to develop solutions to common challenges.

More information about the GlobalWelsh Investor Portal can be found at www.globalwelsh.com/invest.