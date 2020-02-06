New Chair for Wales Branch of Insolvency and Restructuring Trade Body

Philip Winterborne, Insolvency & Turnaround Partner at Temple Bright solicitors, has been appointed the Wales and South West Chair of R3, the insolvency and restructuring trade body.

He was formally appointed to the role at R3 Wales and South West’s AGM, taking the reins from previous Chair Louise Durkan, a partner at Quantuma.

Philip Winterborne said:

“I’m delighted to take up the role of chair of R3 in Wales and the South West, representing the restructuring, turnaround and insolvency profession, a vital part of the economy. “Our profession rescues businesses and jobs, and creates the confidence that underpins trading and lending, by returning money fairly to creditors after insolvencies. The profession also investigates and disrupts fraud, and helps indebted individuals get back on their feet.”

Philip has extensive experience in insolvency litigation, including wrongful trading, misfeasance actions and antecedent transaction litigation, and in providing restructuring, refinancing and turnaround advice to directors.

Philip Winterborne added:

“This is a pivotal time for R3, for the profession, and for the economy overall. There’s undoubtedly yet more change to come on many fronts, from Brexit to the unstoppable onward march of technology, and I look forward to helping the people and companies of Wales and the South West meet changes head-on, and evolve to meet the challenges of the future. “Members of R3 have helped thousands of business and individuals obtain financial help, with the assurance that comes from using a professional who is qualified, regulated and approachable, and as the voice of the profession in Wales and the South West, R3 will continue to raise our profession’s profile within the business community and the wider public.”

Duncan Swift, President of R3, said:

“Philip’s extensive experience in the profession, coupled with his long-standing support for the committee and in-depth knowledge of the region and the demands placed on its insolvency and restructuring professionals, will be invaluable to us as we continue to support the profession in Wales and the South West. “I and the wider R3 team look forward to working with Philip and the Committee to develop and deliver the events, networking opportunities and membership activities that R3 in Wales and the South West is known for.”

Setting out his stall for the next three years, Philip said R3 in Wales and the South West will continue to facilitate technical meetings, briefings, guides and courses for members, promoting discussion and best practice, including highlighting the latest rules and regulations, and emphasising the value of the insolvency and restructuring profession to the region and its people, businesses, and economy.

Charlotte May of Manolete Partners was appointed the new Vice-Chair. Charlotte has worked at major law firms in Bristol for over 12 years and now supports the insolvency sector in a specialist insolvency litigation finance role.

Philip said: