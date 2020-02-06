Zokit Launches Business Hub in RCT and Appoints New Leader

Welsh business network Zokit is launching its latest hub at Miskin Manor Business Centre on Valentine’s Day, Friday 14th February.

Director Neil Lloyd says

“We’re really pleased to have appointed Llanharan resident, Adrian Hornett, who also runs a financial advisory business.”

Adrian Hornett says

“I am looking forward to supporting businesses in RCT and Wales grow. Zokit has supported my business growth, and I would like to share that success with other business owners.”

Zokit is co-created by over 100 founding businesses members to support sustainable growth through peer to peer business owner and director development, with more than 3,000 local business clients and a readership of over 20,000.

It organises inspirational business events including training and development days, expos, and networking sessions in Cardiff, Bridgend, Newport, Chepstow and now RCT. The network also promotes South Wales businesses online and in print.

The RCT launch event will feature a talk on “Building a Brand to Love” by brand expert, Marina Hauer.

There will then be a schedule of fortnightly events which will include opportunities for relaxed networking, one-to-one meetings, and business

wisdom talks. Anyone wishing to book tickets for the launch can do so here: https://zokitrctlaunch.eventbrite.co.uk

Find out more about Zokit at zokit.co.uk – upcoming major events include its Business Awards in June and Expos in March and October.

For more information about Zokit RCT, please call Adrian Hornett on 07799 865 602 or email [email protected]