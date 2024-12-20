Grŵp Cynefin Completes First Phase of £12.2M Extra Care Housing in Ruthin

A group of 21 older people have been given the perfect Christmas present by moving into their new homes in the Vale of Clwyd.

The delighted tenants moved into the modern, energy efficient apartments at the Llys Awelon extra care housing scheme in Ruthin just in time for the festivities.

It was thanks to the £12.2 million redevelopment of the facility carried out by Grŵp Cynefin which has offices in Denbigh.

The housing association worked in partnership with Denbighshire County Council and the Welsh Government who provided £7.1 million from its Social Housing Programme fund towards the overall cost.

The low carbon development has been designed to meet the needs of older people in the Denbighshire and includes 35 one and two-bedroom flats in addition to the existing 21 flats.

The scheme has incorporated communal areas such as gardens, lounges, a restaurant and a hairdressing salon.

The second phase to upgrade the older part of the scheme will be completed in 2025.

Senior officers from Cynefin took members of Denbighshire County Council on a guided tour of the facility.

Councillor Elen Heaton, Lead member for Health and Social Care, Denbighshire Council, said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to visit Llys Awelon and see what this remarkable redevelopment has achieved.

“This state-of-the art housing is perfect to meet the needs of the older population in Denbighshire which is a major priority for the council.

“I would like to thank both Cynefin and Read Construction for the brilliant job they have done and seeing tenants move in was a real joy.”

It was also a proud moment for Grŵp Cynefin’s Head of Development, Arwyn Evans.

He said:

“Taking members of Denbighshire Council around Llys Awelon to see the finished product was a great experience. “They are very supportive partners in this project, as have all the partners involved been. It was always going to be a complex build, with lots of consideration. “The construction company, Read, have been fantastic working collaboratively with Grŵp Cynefin staff and engaging to existing residents who lived on site during the works “It's great to see the tenants so happy in their new apartments, and to be celebrating Christmas in such nice surroundings. 2025 will see phase two of the project, to upgrade the older part of the scheme. “I’d like to thank everyone involved in this project, within Grŵp Cynefin and our partners in Denbighshire Council and the Welsh Government for the positive collaboration that’s helped us create something so special.”

The wider community in Ruthin has also benefited from the project.

Construction company Read offered £18,000 in grants to local groups and clubs to improve the lives of people living in the area.

Alex Read, a Director of Read Construction, said:

“Read Construction is proud to be involved in this project and the way in which all partners in its inception, design and construction are working collaboratively to deliver a high-quality residential facility. The finished extra care accommodation will provide modern, top-quality, energy-efficient flats for the benefit of the local community.”

Anyone interested in learning more about how to apply for a flat at Llys Awelon should contact Grŵp Cynefin on post@grwpcynefin.org or 0300 111 212 and there is more information about Llys Awelon and Grwp Cynefin's other Extra Care Housing Schemes here Extra care housing – Grŵp Cynefin”