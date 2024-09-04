Growing Mid Wales Launches Mobile Coverage Checker

Growing Mid Wales has collaborated with mobile analysts Streetwave to map mobile coverage across the region using waste collection vehicles. Mobile network quality is now being surveyed across every road in the area on a weekly basis.

Growing Mid Wales is making the results available to local residents and businesses with a groundbreaking coverage checker.

In June 2024, data-capturing devices were installed in waste collection vehicles across Powys and Ceredigion. These devices have been making weekly mobile coverage surveys across every address in Mid Wales.

Network coverage has been continuously analysed across the four main mobile networks in the UK: EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone. These surveys collect information on throughput speeds, signal strength, and network generation.

Mobile speeds can vary drastically, even across 3G, 4G and 5G – actual speeds will vary due to a range of factors.

Growing Mid Wales is therefore making available the results of our mapping to assist residents and businesses to make informed choices about their mobile connectivity options.

It is important to note that the data in our mobile coverage checker is not definitive and should only be used as an additional tool alongside other sources of information.

The data is updated monthly when the waste collection vehicles repeat their services to ensure the latest throughput speeds are shown. Residents can use the checker to see the exact download and upload speeds that EE, Vodafone, Three, and O2 offer within a 30m radius outside their homes or businesses. Residents need only enter their postcode and select their address to see results. The coverage checker works for addresses within Ceredigion and Powys.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, and Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Co-Chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Board, stated:

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to enhancing digital connectivity across our region. By providing residents and businesses with real mobile coverage data results, we empower them to make informed decisions and improve their access to reliable network services.”

Use the mobile coverage checker here: www.growingmid.wales/Coverage

The coverage checker is part of the Growing Mid Wales mobile mapping project that is supported by local authorities in Powys and Ceredigion and funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund from the UK Government.

Updates on the project's progress will be shared regularly, and interested parties can sign up for the GMW newsletter for more information, growingmidwales@ceredigion.gov.uk