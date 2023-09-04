Groups Encouraged to Register Interest for Shared Prosperity Funding

Groups, including public sector and voluntary organisations, are being asked to register their interest for UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF). Funding is strictly limited so only a limited number of proposals will be able to be taken forward.

Monmouthshire County Council is inviting expressions of interest by 13th October 2023 for funding that can be used for projects under the categories: People and Skills, Supporting Local Business, or Community and Place.

Project groups from the private or public sector, Local Authority services, third sector or voluntary sector organisations, higher education institutions and further education colleagues are able to register for projects that meet the criteria, which can be found on the Council’s website at www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/get-involved-spf along with the registration form.

Cllr. Paul Griffiths, Monmouthshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Sustainable Economy said:

“This is a great opportunity for a wide range of groups to express interest in funding for diverse projects that could deliver real benefits to local businesses, communities and the environment. Funding is limited so I would encourage organisations or groups who feel they might have a project that would benefit from funding to visit the Council’s website and find out more. The registration form is open from 5th September until 13th October, 2023.”

Projects should fall within one or more of the following categories:

Community and Place:

Funding for improvements to town centres and high streets, including better accessibility for disabled people.

Community measures to reduce the cost of living, including through measures to improve energy efficiency and combat fuel poverty and climate change.

Supporting Local Business:

Supporting Made Smarter Adoption: Providing tailored expert advice, matched grants and leadership training to enable manufacturing

SMEs to adopt industrial digital technology solutions.

Investing in enterprise infrastructure and employment/innovation site development projects.

Investment in resilience infrastructure and nature-based solutions that protect local businesses and community areas from natural hazards including flooding and coastal erosion.

People and Skills:

Green skills courses are targeted around ensuring we have the skilled workforce to achieve the government’s net zero and wider environmental ambitions.

Retraining and upskilling support for those in high carbon sectors, with a particular focus on transitioning to green and Industry 4.0 and 5.0 jobs.

Visit www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/get-involved-spf to read more about eligibility and to register an expression of interest (via a form on the webpage).