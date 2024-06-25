Greengrocers Celebrates Star’s Cardiff Concert with Charitable Donation

A Cardiff greengrocer is encouraging customers to donate to a food bank after being inspired by Taylor Swift.

Sullivans Greengrocers, based in Cardiff Market, said the star was renowned for making generous donations to food banks wherever she performs.

So when The Eras Tour rolled into the city the grocer decided to make a £300 donation to Cardiff Foodbank.

Jamie Sullivan, owner of Sullivans Greengrocers, said:

“We’re thrilled to contribute to our community in a manner that resonates with Taylor Swift’s admirable efforts. It’s about more than just food; it’s about feeding the spirit of our city and helping those facing hardships due to the rising cost of living.”

Sullivans also prepared a special fruit hamper delivered to Taylor Swift and her team, including a note expressing the team’s appreciation for Swift’s support of the Cardiff community.

The firm used multiple channels including email marketing, social media, and direct community engagement, to encourage customers to also donate to Cardiff Foodbank.