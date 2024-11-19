Goodson Thomas Announces Transition to Employee Ownership Trust Structure

Goodson Thomas, a bilingual executive search firm founded and headquartered in Wales, has officially transitioned to an employee-owned structure.

Over the past decade, the business has grown from two employees to a team of eight, delivered nearly 280 appointments and has established itself as a leader in placing executive and non-executive roles across various sectors in Wales.

The latest move puts the Cardiff-based company’s shares in an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) for the benefit of all eligible employees, thanks to specialist legal advice provided by Cooper Cavendish LLP, which makes employees part-owners of the company and gives them a stake in its future.

This change also means a new governance structure at Goodson Thomas. Sian Goodson, founder of the company, will step into the role of Executive Chair, continuing to lead its strategic vision. She will serve on the board of directors of the EOT trust alongside Chris Brindley, an Executive Coach and former Non-Executive Director of Goodson Thomas, and Steffan Jones, currently a Consultant with the company. The EOT will focus on representing the interests of employees.

Operational leadership will be in the hands of Ross O’Keefe, newly appointed as Managing Director, and Catrin Taylor, Director. Together, they will lead the development of Goodson Thomas and its new Welsh-language recruitment branch, Penodi (Appoint) which was officially announced last month.

Reflecting on the milestone, Sian Goodson, who has led the firm for the past decade, said:

“Transitioning to employee-ownership is timely as Goodson Thomas celebrates its 10-year anniversary. This move allows the company to remain independent and committed to serving Welsh communities, while safeguarding our values as a business. The shift to an EOT model recognises the dedication and hard work of our team. It’s a future-focused decision, placing the company in the hands of those who drive it forward every day.”

Goodson Thomas provides comprehensive, end-to-end executive search services, dedicated to finding and securing top talent. Its new service, Penodi, specialises in recruiting for roles where Welsh language skills are essential or desirable.

Ross O’Keefe, Managing Director commented: