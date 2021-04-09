Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Getting the Best Out of Online for Your Business

Innovation
,

As a result of the pandemic, many businesses made the choice to transition into operating almost exclusively online. In this Digital Discussion, former First Minister Carwyn Jones speaks to an expert business panel about how to pivot successfully and what advice they can offer to other businesses looking operate online.

This discussion includes insights from from Steve Thompson (Managing Partner of Darwin Gray), Will Roberts (Managing Director of Web Box) and Emma Blewden (Managing Director of Educalis Ltd).

The panel addresses the transformation of businesses and how to become well positioned for the emerging post-pandemic economy; addressing what challenges may be faced in regard to Intellectual Property and GDPR, the legal preparations required, and the importance of good business support.

Darwin Gray is a commercial law firm based in Cardiff. We are proud of our reputation for using a practical and solution-focused approach when helping our clients.

We have a strong team ethic, putting approachability, consistency and quality at the heart of everything we do. Your business will always be at the forefront of our minds, whilst ensuring you also receive excellent value for money.

We specialise in a number of commercial areas, including:
– Commercial Property
– Franchising
– Corporate and Commercial
– Employment and HR
– Intellectual Property
– Social Housing
– Data and Data Protection
– Dispute Resolution
– Insolvency
– Construction

Our work reflects our values; we are genuinely friendly people who are approachable and accessible to our clients. The Darwin Gray approach is thorough and careful, but we are also known for reacting quickly when it matters and providing creative solutions to whatever challenge our clients are facing, drawing on our rich and varied experience.

We endeavour to prevent problems as well as solve them, and would love to get to know you and your business.
 

