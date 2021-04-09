Getting the Best Out of Online for Your Business

As a result of the pandemic, many businesses made the choice to transition into operating almost exclusively online. In this Digital Discussion, former First Minister Carwyn Jones speaks to an expert business panel about how to pivot successfully and what advice they can offer to other businesses looking operate online.

This discussion includes insights from from Steve Thompson (Managing Partner of Darwin Gray), Will Roberts (Managing Director of Web Box) and Emma Blewden (Managing Director of Educalis Ltd).