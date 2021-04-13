Tesco Appoints New Local Buyer for Wales

Tesco has appointed a new Local Buying Manager to source quality Welsh food and drink for its stores across Wales.

Nathan Edwards, based at the supermarket’s local sourcing hub at its Talbot Green store, will work with suppliers from across Wales to put their products on the grocer’s shelves.

He said:

“I am delighted to have been appointed to this role. We have a huge variety of fantastic local suppliers in Wales, producing diverse and delicious products of real quality.

“Being able to give them a boost and introduce their products to new customers right across our estate in many cases is a real matter of pride for me, especially given the challenging times we’ve all faced in the last year. I feel lucky to have what I think is the best job in the world.”

Nathan has been with Tesco for 15 years, working in stores across South Wales and the Republic of Ireland, and he now lives near Cardiff. He replaces Matt Downes, who has become Tesco’s UK buyer for whisky, brandy and cognac.

Tesco’s Head of Local Sourcing Tess Osborne said: