Appointments Made to Agricultural Advisory Panel for Wales

Nerys Llewellyn Jones has been appointed Chair of the Panel while Janatha Stout and Steve Hughson have been appointed board members to the Agricultural Advisory Panel for Wales

The Agricultural Advisory Panel for Wales is responsible for ensuring minimum rates of agricultural pay and allowances are fair, up to date and in line with wider employment law; they also work to enhance the development of skills, training and career progression in the agriculture sector in Wales.

Announcing the appointments last month Lesley Griffiths said: