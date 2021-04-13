Appointments Made to Agricultural Advisory Panel for Wales

Nerys Llewellyn Jones has been appointed Chair of the Panel while Janatha Stout and Steve Hughson have been appointed board members to the Agricultural Advisory Panel for Wales
The Agricultural Advisory Panel for Wales is responsible for ensuring minimum rates of agricultural pay and allowances are fair, up to date and in line with wider employment law; they also work to enhance the development of skills, training and career progression in the agriculture sector in Wales.
Announcing the appointments last month Lesley Griffiths said:
“I’m delighted to confirm the appointments being made to the Agricultural Advisory Panel for Wales for the next four year term.
“Nerys is well-known within the agricultural sector in Wales and will bring a large degree of knowledge of agriculture and the legislation which underpins it to the fore.
“Janatha will bring a wealth of experience from both the agricultural and educational sectors, which will provide a solid knowledge base for the Panel. I’m also very pleased to welcome back Steve Hughson as the third independent member. Steve, who is no stranger to the agricultural industry in Wales; and having served on the Panel for a previous term, will maintain a strong level of experience and continuity into the operations of the Panel.
“I would like to thank the outgoing Chair Dr Lionel Walford, and Panel Member Peter Rees for their commitment and contribution since the establishment of the Panel in 2016.”