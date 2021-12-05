Get Jerky Offers Christmas Selection Box with Tasty Difference

Struggling to find a tasty Christmas gift for the special person in your life, a family member or a friend who loves a surprise?

Trailhead Fine Foods in Welshpool, who make a mouth-watering range of award-winning beef jerky snacks under the Get Jerky brand name, might just have the answer.

The company, which put in another star performance in this year’s Great Taste Awards, the Oscars of the food and drink world, has a selection of four Christmas gift tins on offer for the festive season.

The Christmas selection tins make a perfect festive gift. The Original 6, is a great introduction to the award winning jerky and the tin comes with a free, limited edition Get Jerky buff, which will keep the recipient’s neck and head warm in the outdoors this winter.

Customers can also opt for The Original 6 with a free tin of tasty Heartsease Farm sparkling presse, ideal for cosy evenings curled up by the fire with a good book.

The Gourmet Gift Tin includes three snacks each of Teriyaki and Black Garlic & Ginger, ideal for a sophisticated palette. As an added bonus, there a tin of delicious Heartsease Farm sparkling presse.

Finally, for those who like a bit of extra spice in their lives, there’s the Hot Ones Box, featuring two packets each of Spicy Chilli, Smoked Chipotle and fiery Devil's Wrath. This selection supplies a wonderful kick of heat whilst our hiking, walking or golfing through the winter months. This gift tin also comes with a limited edition Get Jerky buff.

Trailhead makes its handmade, artisan beef jerky snacks in eight flavours, using responsibly sourced PGI Welsh Beef and marinated using secret, unique recipes.

The high protein jerky is gluten free and low in fat, making it a healthy alternative to sugary and high fat snacks.

Trailhead Fine Foods has enjoyed a very busy and successful autumn, including attending Wales’ premier international food and drink showcase, BlasCymru /TasteWales at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales, Newport.

“It was great to exhibit at such a prestigious event and to see so many new and eager buyers from such a wonderful mix of stores,” said sales director Emma Morris. “We are excited to see Get Jerky appearing on the shelves of more than 100 stockists, ranging from one off boutique farm shops to selected Co-Op stores across Wales.”

Trailhead Fine Foods offers free UK delivery of its tasty snacks ordered online at https://www.trailheadfinefoods.co.uk