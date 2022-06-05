Gamlins Law Recruits Court of Protection Lawyer

A leading North Wales law firm has recruited a solicitor who specialises in supporting families who have to make decisions regarding vulnerable relatives.

Claire Thomas has joined the Wills, Trusts, and Estates department at Gamlins Law where she will act for clients involved in Court of Protection matters.

The Court of Protection makes decisions for people who lack the mental capacity to manage their own affairs for any reason, such as an injury, dementia, a disability or learning difficulty. The decisions the Court of Protection can make include who should manage the person’s finances.

Claire, who previously worked for one of the UK’s largest law firms, lives in North Wales and is looking forward to acting for clients in the region.

She will be based at the firm’s head office in Rhyl as well as working out of the other Gamlins Law offices in Mold, Ruthin, Denbigh, Abergele and Holywell.

Claire is accredited with Solicitors for the Elderly, a specialist group of lawyers that support and make a difference to older and vulnerable people.

Claire said:

“I am excited to be joining the Gamlins Law team which has a reputation for being at the heart of its local communities. “I am particularly looking forward to developing the firm’s Court of Protection specialism, working closely with families in North Wales as well as local authorities and charities. “I am passionate about my Court of Protection work because you can make a real difference to people’s lives. Building up trust and confidence with families is key.” Claire will also be acting for clients on more general matters including wills, Last Power of Attorney (LPAs) and estate administration.”

Ron Davison, Managing Director of Gamlins Law, said:

“We are delighted that Claire has joined the team. She is a great addition and allows us to continue providing our clients with specialist legal capabilities.”

Claire’s arrival follows the recruitment of three highly experienced personal injury and clinical negligence lawyers in September last year.

Gamlins Law brought on board Simon Roberts, Elen Wynne Roberts and Sally Richards who have a background of working with clients across the UK on some of the most complex and high-profile cases including serious and catastrophic injuries and clinical negligence claims.

Gamlins Law moved to a new head office at Morfa Hall in Rhyl at the end of 2021. The firm offers a comprehensive range of legal services including commercial, commercial and residential property, employment law, family and matrimonial, children, personal injury and clinical negligence, criminal, regulatory, litigation, inheritance tax, wills and probate.