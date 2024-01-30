Funding Set to Help Boost Swansea Tourism

Small-scale visitor accommodation operators in areas including Llanmadoc, Rhossili, Felindre and Clydach were granted funds by Swansea Council under the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF).
Successful bidders are now starting work on their projects. They range from accessibility improvements for bedrooms and bathrooms to new storage facilities for specialist activity equipment and from the conversion of outbuildings to the upgrading of shower and toilet facilities for campers.
Council cabinet member for investment, regeneration, events and tourism Robert Francis-Davies said:
“It’s great news that we’ve been able to help more small local businesses.
“Tourism is critical to the Swansea area’s local economy and it’s right that we can help them to generate business, local wealth and opportunities.”
Small visitor accommodation providers in rural and semi-rural areas were invited to bid for support of up to £10,000. The scheme was a follow-on from previous similar funding rounds under the council’s post-pandemic economic recovery plan.
The council’s funding allocation of £100,000 for this latest tourism scheme was snapped up in a matter of weeks. The process was overseen by the council’s tourism team.
Cllr Francis Davies said:
“Tourism is worth more than £0.5bn to Swansea Bay’s economy.
“Local businesses raise the profile of the destination and create jobs for local people – and we know from our latest tourism trade survey that support is still needed to help these businesses recover from the pandemic.
“The overall aim of this latest funding is to help tourism businesses improve the quality of their offer, whether it is through achieving a higher Visit Wales or AA grading or enhancing the visitor experience.”