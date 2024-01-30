Funding Set to Help Boost Swansea Tourism

Small-scale visitor accommodation operators in areas including Llanmadoc, Rhossili, Felindre and Clydach were granted funds by Swansea Council under the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF).

Successful bidders are now starting work on their projects. They range from accessibility improvements for bedrooms and bathrooms to new storage facilities for specialist activity equipment and from the conversion of outbuildings to the upgrading of shower and toilet facilities for campers.

Council cabinet member for investment, regeneration, events and tourism Robert Francis-Davies said:

“It’s great news that we’ve been able to help more small local businesses. “Tourism is critical to the Swansea area’s local economy and it’s right that we can help them to generate business, local wealth and opportunities.”

Small visitor accommodation providers in rural and semi-rural areas were invited to bid for support of up to £10,000. The scheme was a follow-on from previous similar funding rounds under the council’s post-pandemic economic recovery plan.

The council’s funding allocation of £100,000 for this latest tourism scheme was snapped up in a matter of weeks. The process was overseen by the council’s tourism team.

Cllr Francis Davies said: