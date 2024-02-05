Leading Newport Design Firm Celebrates 10 Years in Business with Move to Newly Renovated City Centre Offices

Parade Design, which was launched by graphic designer Claire Broome, is a creative ideas company specialising in brand identity, print and digital communication.

Previously located in the Estates Offices on Gold Tops, the design firm has now moved into its own premises on North Street in Newport, following a lengthy redevelopment process.

The extensive building work, which took around two years to complete, was partially funded by Newport City Council’s Property Enhancement Grant.

Since they left their former office in 2022, Claire and her team have been working from home and are excited to be back in the city centre on a daily basis.

Claire said:

“The whole place has been gutted and looking a million miles away from how it looked when we first purchased the property. “It’s now a crisp, white space and we’ve been adding all our Parade finishing touches to create a cool and inviting working environment.”

Claire added that she’s delighted that her team, Lauren Knapman and James Neilson, are both now working in the studio.

She said:

“I’m excited for us all to be back together. Working from home does have its benefits but it’s no substitute for working in the same studio. As creatives we thrive of each other by bouncing ideas around and sharing concepts visually in person, rather than online.” “We can’t wait to produce even more innovative work in our new home and welcome our brilliant clients to our new space.”

Parade marked its 10-year anniversary with a party, giving clients, suppliers and partners of the business the chance to take a peek at the new home.

Marketing and communications consultant, Dan Langford, said,

“I have been really grateful for the creative support I’ve had from Claire and the team for a while; they’re such a pleasure to work with and they continue to produce some really clever, inspiring work for the businesses that I work with. We’re all absolutely delighted for them and wish them the very best for the next ten years.”

Over the past ten years Parade has worked with organisations like the ONS, St David’s Hospice Care, NUS, Everywoman Festival and Newport Rising to help develop, revitalise and to re-ignite their visual branding and creative communications.

There is an additional studio within the newly refurbished Parade building, that the team is looking to rent out to creative freelancers, who may be able to collaborate with the company on some of their projects.

Along with the new offices, the business also purchased and renovated the adjoining building, which is now available for commercial letting, for other businesses looking for a smart office, conveniently-located in the city centre.

For more information, visit https://paradedesign.co.uk/