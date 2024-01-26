Top Welsh Beauty Professionals Triumph at The 3rd Welsh Beauty Industry Awards 2023

The 3rd Welsh Beauty Industry Awards 2023 has honoured the finest professionals and businesses that have showcased exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation in the beauty sector across Wales.

All of the winners exemplify the highest standards in the industry, contributing to the advancement and success of the beauty community. This year’s awards have drawn an impressive pool of talent, demonstrating the resilience and creativity that embodies the beauty community in the country.

This prestigious ceremony took place on Sunday the 21st of January at the Mercure Holland House Hotel in Cardiff, where the industry’s finest gathered to celebrate excellence and network with peers.

A spokesperson for the 3rd Welsh Beauty Industry Awards said:

“It was another incredible event and we were proud to have such a great calibre on finalists this year. The winners are an outstanding example of excellence whose dedication to be the best has made them stand out among the rest. We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishment.”

The finalists of the 3rd Welsh Beauty Industry Awards 2023 are:

5 Star Beauty Salon (North)

Pure Beauty (Mold)

5 Star Beauty Salon (Mid Wales)

Beauty by Eleri Ffion (Newtown)

5 Star Beauty Salon (South West)

Ultimate Beauty and Hair (Bridgend)

5 Star Beauty Salon (South East)

Radiance Beauty Studio (Swansea)

5 Star Beauty Salon (Overall Winner)

Pure Beauty (Mold)

Beauty Therapist of the Year

Paris Morgan (Paris Amy Beauty, Merthyr)

Highly Commended went to Harriet Hansford (Beauty by Harriet, Crickhowell)

Beauty Team of the Year

Beauty Box (Penarth)

Highly Commended went to Nails by Sara (Llanelli)

5 Star Hair Salon (North)

The Wow Company (Buckley)

5 Star Hair Salon (Mid Wales)

Strands (Newtown)

5 Star Hair Salon (South West)

Dean Morgan’s Salon (Bridgend)

5 Star Hair Salon (South East)

Replay (Cardiff)

5 Star Hair Salon (Overall Winner)

Strands (Newtown)

Hair Stylist of the Year

Tasha Lowe (Styled by Tash, Swansea)

Highly Commended went to Brett Johnstone (Hair by Brett, Treharris)

Hair Styling Team of the Year

A & R Studios (Buckley)

Highly Commended went to Cherise Amore Hair & Beauty (Mold)

Tanning Salon of the Year

Sunkiss (Barry)

Highly Commended went to Tan Lines Sunbed Studio (Blackwood)

Aesthetic Clinic of the Year

C D Aesthetics (Carmarthen)

Highly Commended went to E.M Aesthetics RK Lasers (Cardiff)

Tattoo Removal Surgery of the Year

Rethink The Ink Wales (Porthcawl)

Highly Commended went to E.M Aesthetics RK Lasers (Cardiff)

Body Piercer of the Year

Carly (Carly’s Piercings, Swansea)

Highly Commended went to Georgia (Blue Banana, Swansea)

Freelance Hair & Make Up Artist of the Year

Ciara Paige – Freelance Hairstylist (Llanelli)

Highly Commended went to Make-up by Georgia Sullivan (Merthyr Tydfil)

Beauty Training Academy of the Year

Michelle Collins Spa and Beauty Training (Church Village)

Highly Commended went to Kings Academy of Hair and Beauty (Queensferry)

Semi / Permanent Make Up Specialist of the Year

Alicia Dowling Permanent Makeup (Cardiff)

Highly Commended went to Pure Beauty (Mold)

Nail Technician of the Year

Jenna Lee (Beautiful Beauts By Jenna Lee, Cardiff)

Highly Commended went to Chloe (Under the Castle Nails & Beauty, Wrexham)

Nail Team of the Year

Sylver Nails & Beauty (Port Talbot)

Highly Commended went to Crystal Tips (Kenfig Hill)

Hair Loss Clinic of the Year

Hair Studio 71- Non-Surgical Hair Replacement (Ammanford)

Highly Commended went to Alter Ego Hair Clinic (Cardiff)

5 Star Make Up Salon

Beauty and Makeup Academy (Merthyr Tydfil)

Highly Commended went to Rhiannon Pritchard Makeup Artist (Llandudno)

Make Up Artist of the Year

By Jess Harris (Ystradgynlais)

Highly Commended went to Caitlin Eve Makeup & Beauty (Ystradgynlais)

Luxury Spa of the Year

Best Heronston Hotel & Spa (Bridgend)

Highly Commended went to Nant Ddu Lodge (Merthyr Tydfil)

5 Star Nail Salon

Mia Bella Nail and Beauty Salon (Bridgend)

Highly Commended went to Killer Klaws (Cardiff)

Spa Team of the Year

Heronston Hotel & Spa (Bridgend)

Highly Commended went to The Marine Spa (Cardiff)

Make Up Team of the Year

Beauty and Makeup Academy (Merthyr Tydfil)

Highly Commended went to Pretty Green Eyes Makeup & Beauty (Wrexham)

Dental Practice of the Year

Chepstow Dental Care (Gwent)

Highly Commended went to St James Family Dental Practice (Swansea)

Tattoo Artist of the Year

Kat (Katdemon Ink Tattoo Studio, Cardiff)

Highly Commended went to Joel (Valkyrie Tattoo Studio, Cardiff)

Resident Spa of the Year

Bryn Meadows Golf Hotel and Spa (Caerphilly)

Highly Commended went to The Celtic Manor Resort (Newport)

Day Spa of the Year

Nadora Wellness Ltd (Swansea)

Highly Commended went to Wave Garden Spa (Conwy)