From Kitchen Table to Market Leader: The Journey of Candour Talent

Written By:

Matthew Burkitt

Managing Director

Candour Talent

In 2016, with a vision and a laptop on my kitchen table in Abertillery, I embarked on a journey to fill a noticeable void in my community, and in doing so, I organically began my own life-changing entrepreneurial journey.

My background in recruitment, working for various agencies, equipped me with invaluable insights and a keen eye for the unmet needs within our local economy. This understanding inspired me to establish Candour Talent, aiming to become a specialist recruitment beacon in the heart of the South Wales Valleys.

The evolution from a solo endeavour to one of the region’s leading recruitment businesses, specialising in industrial roles, has been rewarding and challenging.

Our success is a testament not just to our expertise but also to our commitment to the communities we serve. Growing up and living in the Valleys has instilled in me a profound appreciation for the local community and a desire to make a difference.

It’s this approach that sets us apart; we pride ourselves on our local knowledge and robust network of candidates. This combination ensures that we not only meet but exceed our client's expectations, supplying the right people at the right time. From the initial job posting to the hiring of the perfect candidate, we stand by our clients every step of the way, ensuring a seamless recruitment process.

Last year marked a significant milestone for us as we won a contract to supply the NHS, a testament to our growing influence and the trust placed in us by such a critical sector.

We believe in going above and beyond for our clients, putting people before profits. This philosophy has led us to become an extension of our client's businesses, understanding their unique needs and challenges.

Our recent foray into offering state-of-the-art facial recognition time-attendance systems is a prime example of how we adapt our services to address specific client issues, thereby saving them money and enhancing their operational efficiency.

Our success is deeply rooted in our connection to the local economy and our extensive network of employers. We maintain an ongoing positive dialogue with all our contacts, ensuring that we are always in tune with the market's dynamics and ready to respond with innovative solutions.

As I reflect on our journey from that humble kitchen table to becoming a leader in our industry, I am filled with gratitude for the team that has joined me on this journey, our clients who have trusted us, and the community that has supported us.

The future is bright for Candour Talent, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we work towards our vision of national recognition and beyond.