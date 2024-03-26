Legal Director Appointed at Cardiff Law Firm

A new Legal Director has been appointed at commercial law firm, Darwin Gray.

Commercial property specialist Julia Bridge joins Darwin Gray, following 20 years of experience at international law firm, Eversheds Sutherland.

With her extensive experience dealing with public and private sector clients, Julia’s arrival will further bolster Darwin Gray’s award-winning Commercial Property team.

Julia’s broad experience includes advising on freehold and leasehold sales and purchases and resolving complex title and ownership issues. She has particular expertise in the transport sector, advising on compulsory purchase-related transactions on significant infrastructure projects for road and rail clients.

In regard to her appointment, Julia said:

“I am delighted to have joined the Darwin Gray team at such an exciting time for the firm. I am looking forward to working alongside such a talented team and continuing to deliver excellent results for clients.”

Catherine Burke, Head of Darwin Gray’s Commercial Property team, added:

“It is fantastic to welcome Julia to the team as part of this exciting period of growth for the firm. We are looking forward to what the next 12 months will bring particularly as we continue our focus on growing our public sector offering.”

In the past 12 months alone, Darwin Gray has seen a significant period of growth, welcoming new staff at all levels across its Cardiff and Bangor offices. This growth has included other new members to the Commercial Property team with the arrival of Associates Elin Davies and Elliw Jones, the appointment of which further increases Darwin Gray’s market-leading legal Welsh language capabilities.