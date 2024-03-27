Deloitte South West and Wales Appoints New Practice Senior Partner

Deloitte has appointed a new practice senior partner (PSP) for the South West and Wales to lead a combined team of more than 2,300 people.

Dave Tansley, a consulting partner, vice chair, and elected member of the Deloitte North & South Europe Board, will take over the role from Lizzie Hill, who is relocating to Deloitte Cambridge.

A chartered engineer who spent his early career as an engineering officer in the Royal Air Force, Tansley joined Deloitte as a consultant in 1994 and has since worked across many industry sectors, both in the UK and internationally.

Tansley’s vision for the future growth of the business across South West and Wales will initially focus on innovation, technology and talent.

Currently lead for infrastructure, transport and regional growth within the firm’s Government and Public Services team, he has been based at Deloitte’s Bristol office for the past six years.

The new PSP is taking the helm at an exciting time for the firm as he will be spearheading Deloitte Wales’s strategy as the nation reimagines and transforms its industrial base.

Dave Tansley said:

“South West and Wales has a vibrant innovation economy which will be a key driver of growth in the future. “As practice senior partner, I want to help create inclusive opportunities and benefit society in areas such as the development of new, enabling technologies and the acceleration of energy transition, which are both regionally significant and nationally and globally important. “There is great opportunity in both Wales and the South West. In the South West, there is a wealth of emerging, high growth companies who are innovating and breaking new ground to solve the big problems of the present and future. Couple this with the reimagining of the industrial base in Wales and we can pinpoint areas of growth in the short and long term. “Retaining and nurturing talent is a priority and we will continue to evolve our collaborations with universities, research organisations and the wider innovation ecosystem to make an impact that matters to our clients, our people and wider society.”

Tansley will also oversee Deloitte’s move to a new, sustainable office in Bristol.

Outside of Deloitte, Tansley is a Board of Governor for University of West England, a member of the Governance Board for the Institute of Coding, a Mentor in Residence for the UWE Team Entrepreneur Programme and has recently been invited to take up a role on the Industry Advisory Council of the National Composites Centre.