Flawsome! Returns to Welsh Roots, Ready to Transform Juice Market

Flawsome!, an award-winning juice brand originating from Wales in 2017, is delighted to announce its return to its Welsh roots.

With Wales emerging as their fastest-growing market within the UK, experiencing an unprecedented growth of 225% in 2023 compared to 2022, Flawsome! is poised to revolutionise the Welsh on-trade landscape.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support from the Welsh government, which initially backed us when we first started,” said Maciek, Managing Director of Flawsome!.

With a vision to make Flawsome! readily available across every corner of the Welsh on-trade landscape, the brand aims to ignite a revolution in the juice market. Powered by Castell Howell Foods Ltd endorsement, they are poised to disrupt the status quo and redefine industry standards.

“We're prepared to shake up Wales' juice market,” said Karina, Flawsome!'s founder and CMO. We're unwavering in our commitment to natural drinks, crafted from wonky and surplus fruit, without added sugar, sweeteners, or preservatives. Providing sustainable and healthy options is vital, especially for our children. As parents of twin girls, this mission hits close to home, and we're dedicated to leading by example.”

Matt Lewis, Managing Director, Castell Howell Foods said:

‘’The demand for innovative sustainable products continues to rise and Flawsome! is a key addition to our portfolio. Not only do their environmental and sustainability values align perfectly with ours, but their passion for producing products of the highest quality provides us and our customers with complete confidence. The fantastic feedback received by our customers at our Food Shows, is testament to all their hard work in developing a great brand that delivers on every level.’’

Gone are the days of conventional juice offerings; Flawsome! brings forth a fresh, sustainable, and irresistibly flavorful alternative. Today, the brand crafts over 16+ products – and they are just getting started.

“Wales likes to be number one, and Flawsome! is here to help achieve that,” said Maciek, Managing Director at Flawsome!. “Our collaboration with Castell Howell Foods Ltd drives us towards our goal of saving 20,000 tonnes of wonky and surplus produce in the next 3 years. We're committed to providing delicious drinks for all while honouring our Welsh roots.”

Together, let's shake up the juice market and raise a glass to a brighter, more sustainable future.