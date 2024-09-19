Food Industry Centre to Host Funded New Product Development Workshops

Cardiff Metropolitan University’s ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre is set to host a series of new product development workshops targeted towards early-stage Welsh food and drink businesses and start-ups.

The fully funded workshops, which will be held at the university’s Llandaff Campus, will take companies through the entire Stage Gate approach to new product development from concept through to launch. This approach encourages the development of successful new and reformulated food and drink products that satisfy consumer demand and are financially viable.

Funded through the Welsh Government Project HELIX, the new product development workshops form part of a series, but companies can attend individual workshops to suit their individual business needs.

Professor David Lloyd, Director of ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre, said:

“Innovative new product development is important to the growth of the Welsh food and drink industry, but it can be a challenge for SMEs with limited resources. By attending our series of workshops, companies will be supported to adopt a robust approach to product development that can help improve their success rate.”

The workshops cover the following topics:

Building a Brief – Thursday 10 October, 10am – 1pm – To develop and launch successful new products, companies need to start with a comprehensive new product development brief.

The Stage Gate Process – Tuesday 22 October, 9.30am – 1.30pm – At this workshop, companies will learn how to develop and implement their own Stage Gate approach to new product development.

Developing a Safe Product – Thursday 31 October, 9.30am – 1.30pm – This workshop will uncover key food safety considerations prior to launching a new product.

Legal Labelling Requirements – Tuesday 12 November, 9.30am – 1.30pm – Having finalised a product recipe, companies need to think about the information that will be printed on their packaging and what legislation must be complied with.

Basic Sensory Awareness – Thursday 5 December, 9.30am – 1.30pm – This workshop is useful for anyone thinking about undertaking consumer taste testing or looking to introduce taste panels to their product testing methods.

To find out more about the workshops and to register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/zero2five-food-industry-centre-14374521193