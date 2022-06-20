Focus Futures is Offering up to £5,000 to Green Businesses

What could a business do to become ‘greener’ if they were given £5,000 to pay for improvements? Focus Futures is trying to find out!

To encourage new businesses or those looking to start a business to think about their carbon footprint and environmental impact, Focus Futures is giving people the opportunity to receive awards worth a total of £20,000.

The aim of this initiative is to encourage ‘green thinking’ and help new businesses reach a Green Goal. To be considered for this award, you must have a business idea or be a start-up that is less than two years old. For the first place, new businesses will receive an award worth £5,000, the second place an award of £2,000 and 13 runner ups will receive an award of £1,000 each.

Making your business greener could help you secure an award plus we will also give you access to webinars and events that will equip you with the new skills to develop your business, free support, and opportunities to network and connect with other like-minded individuals.

Business in Focus is proud to be delivering Focus Futures, a project that form part of the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund. This project was developed to support local people to develop their skills and confidence in order to further their entrepreneurial pursuits. Focus Futures provides support and guidance to people looking to start their own business, access financial support and provide training and 1-2-1 guidance.

The last date to apply for the chance to secure an award is July 1st, 2022. If you are eligible or know anyone who is eligible to qualify for this award, you can email [email protected] or call 01656868502 to send in an application.