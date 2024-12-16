Flying Keys Ltd Completes Acquisition, Strengthening Presence in Cardiff’s Property Market

Flying Keys, an independent, ambitious and growing estate and lettings agent, has completed the acquisition of CF24 Ltd residential lettings and sales book, a Cardiff-based agency with a solid presence in the local market.

Facilitated by Think Acquisition, this deal represents a significant milestone as Flying Keys embarks on its continued growth journey through acquisitions.

While the opportunity attracted interest from multiple buyers, Flying Keys clear communication, integrity, and client-focused approach during negotiations set them apart. Ahmed valued Ryan’s commitment to ensuring a seamless transition for CF24’s residential lettings clients, which ultimately made the company the ideal buyer.

CF24 Property Services, led by Ahmed Mustafa, who is continuing to offer commercial sales and lettings services, commented on the deal:

“I am very happy with my decision to pass on our residential portfolio over to Flying Keys. Not only was Ryan very friendly and patient through the process, the fact that Flying Keys were as highly rated in customer satisfaction as ourselves gave me reassurance that my clients were in safe hands. Leon from Think Acquisition was also very helpful throughout the process and was there for advice and guidance when needed.”

This is Flying Keys’ first lettings acquisition and marks the beginning of a strategic push into acquisitions across South Wales. With over a decade of experience in the property industry, Ryan and Lauren have successfully built Flying Keys into a trusted brand in both sales and lettings, operating from its current base in Blackwood high street. This deal further solidifies his vision for expansion into high-demand areas like Cardiff.

“We are very pleased to have completed our first acquisition in one of our key expansion areas, it was a pleasure dealing with Ahmed, a reliable and customer service driven professional, and we look forward to continuing the 5 star service his customers are used to going forward”

Think Acquisition played a key role in facilitating the transaction, from introducing the parties to providing support throughout the negotiations. A special thanks to Darwin Gray, with Partner, Stephen Thompson, took the lead position in providing legal expertise to ensure the deal was completed in good time while mitigating risk where suitable.

Leon Gorman of Think Acquisition, shared: