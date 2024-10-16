Flintshire Businesses Support Local Talent through Charity Partnership

Businesses across Flintshire are transforming the lives of under-served young people through a partnership with a social mobility charity.

Operating across the county, WeMindTheGap has worked alongside several companies to deliver paid placements as part of its WeGrow employability programme.

Designed to upskill participants, WeGrow offers six months of on-the-job experience with four different employers alongside weekly GCSE level maths and English lessons.

One individual who has successfully entered the workforce through the scheme is Flintshire local, Leah Griffiths.

Having completed a placement at renewable energy specialists Wall-Lag, Leah is now employed by the family firm as a full-time painter and decorator.

Leah said:

“I felt securing work as a mum was very difficult, but with the support of Wall-Lag and WeMindTheGap I can now say I’ve found my dream job. “Although I was nervous to begin with, I enjoyed learning new skills and meeting new people and I cannot express how thankful I am to the programme for empowering me both personally and professionally.”

For 24-year-old Ben Clarke, a member of the new WeGrow cohort, the experience has offered a first glimpse into the world of work.

The Flintshire native strengthened his problem-solving skills through assessing properties for structural and cosmetic damage during a placement with Clwyd Alyn Housing's Asset Management Team.

Ben said:

“The team at Clwyd Alyn were brilliant at welcoming me onboard and I always had colleagues I could turn to for help when needed. “The opportunity to operate outside of an office space also suited me well and I found I really enjoyed being on site to make sure all the properties are up to standard. “Overall, my experience on the programme has been great and I think the chance to discover not only what I enjoy but also what I don’t enjoy in a work environment has been invaluable.”

Having already established itself in the region, funding from Flintshire’s allocation of the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) allowed WeMindTheGap to reach even more young people in the county.

Laura Columbine, WeMindTheGap Flintshire community maker, believes the programme is crucial in helping young people upskill and transition into work.

She said:

“Many of our young people have never had the chance to enter the workforce so the support from the UKSPF has been essential in helping us to bridge this gap and continue to deliver these vital services. “From our virtual WeDiscover project, to our WeGrow and WeBelong programmes, UKSPF funding has allowed us to provide constancy in Flintshire through a continuum of support. “Not only do our programmes offer people the chance to improve their employability, but also their confidence and social skills through teamwork and meeting inspiring role models from their local community and wider backgrounds. “The allocation of UKSPF funding from Flintshire County Council has also allowed us to establish our Flintshire hub at Jade Jones Pavilion, creating a safe, friendly, and welcoming space to better engage with the communities we support. “As such, we look forward to seeing the impact our projects will have on people in the region.”

Councillor David Healey, cabinet member for climate change and economy, said: