Flavours of Wales Take Centre Stage at St David’s Day Market in London

As St David’s Day, a celebration of Wales’ patron saint approaches, some of its finest food and drink producers are set to take over Lamb Street, Spitalfields Market, London this weekend for a weekend celebration of Welsh food and drink.

Visitors and passers-by are in for a real treat and will have the opportunity to sample a wide array of Welsh culinary specialities, from traditional Welsh cakes to award winning charcuterie, reflecting the diverse landscape, culture, and heritage of Wales.

A key highlight of the event is the pop-up kitchen, featuring renowned Welsh food and drink specialist and TV cook Nerys Howell. Known for her skill and passion for Welsh cuisine, Nerys will be cooking up a storm, providing live cooking demonstrations that promise to inspire.

Producers selling their products at this ‘pop-up’ market include Aber Falls Distillery, Alfie’s Coffee, Carmarthen Deli by Albert Rees, Cawl & Co, Cwmfarm Charcuterie Products, Drop Bear Beer, Grounds for Good, Rachel’s Dairy, Radnor Preserves, The Blaenafon Cheddar Co. and The Rouge Welsh Cake Company.

Gwalia Male Choir will also be keeping visitors and passers-by entertained over the weekend as they perform 2 x 20 minute performances in nearby Bishop’s Square at 12:15 and 12:55.

This event forms part of the wider food and drink campaign #CaruCymruCaruBlas #LoveWalesLoveTaste, dedicated to showcasing the finest in Welsh gastronomy across the UK.

The market is more than just a celebration – it's an immersive cultural experience, highlighting the rich flavours and warm hospitality that Wales is renowned for.

Joanna Morgan, Director of Radnor Preserves said,

“At Radnor Preserves we believe that every jar tells a story. Our handcrafted preserves capture the essence of Wales. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to taste the love and tradition that goes into each jar, from our award-winning marmalade to luxury chutneys, Radnor Preserves brings a slice of Welsh magic to your table.”

Meanwhile, Carole Jones, General Manager at Aber Falls Distillery added,

“We are eagerly preparing to showcase our range of hand-crafted premium spirits in the heart of London. The market will be more than a gathering of vendors; it’s a celebration of Welsh produce, tradition, and innovation. We look forward to sharing our award-winning gins and whiskies with discerning Londoners, inviting them to savour the essence of North Wales in every sip. From our botanical-infused gins to our richly aged single malt whisky, Aber Falls Distillery brings a taste of our rugged landscape to the bustling streets of Spitalfields.”

In what has been a period of growth for the country’s food and drink industry, Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said:

“It is great to see our food and drink producers celebrating St David’s Day and promoting Wales’ fantastic products in London. “The industry’s commitment to producing high-quality and innovate food and drink is clear to see and I’d encourage everyone to take the time to meet our businesses, try their products and enjoy a very special weekend in the Welsh calendar.”

St. David's Day, or the feast of Saint David, is a celebration of Welsh heritage and culture. This event captures the essence of this celebration, offering a platform for Welsh food and drink producers to showcase their products, inspired by the landscapes, culture and people of Wales.

Event Details:

Location: Lamb Street, Spitalfields Market, London, E1 6EA

Dates and Times: Saturday, 2nd March 2024, 10am – 6pm; Sunday, 3rd March 2024, 10am – 4pm