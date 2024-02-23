Preparing Your Business for the New Recycling Law

On 6 April next year, the Welsh Government is introducing a new law which will require all workplaces in Wales to separate their household-type waste for recycling and arrange for it to be collected separately.

The new recycling law will go a long way to improve the amount and quality of recycling collected each year and help to avoid waste ending up in landfill and incineration.

In just 20 years, Wales has gone from recycling less than 5%, to recycling 65% of waste and is now ranked third in the world for household recycling. This law will mean people can now recycle at work, as well as at home. The new law will support Wales’ commitment to become a zero-waste nation by 2050 and help tackle the climate emergency.

In this interview we spoke Marten Lewis, Director of Sustainability at Bluestone to discuss what changes they have made already ahead of the forthcoming law change and how they have managed the whole process, as well as what advice they would give to other businesses as they prepare to make the changes.