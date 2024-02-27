Collaboration Powers Growth for Welsh Manufacturers

AMRC Cymru is partnering with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) to lead Welsh businesses towards a smart, sustainable, and resilient future.

The collaboration combines the world-class teams of AMRC Cymru and UWTSD to support manufacturers across Wales with digital tools and technology advancements to help sharpen their competitive edge.

AMRC Cymru, based in Broughton, North Wales, a member of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult network of research centres , and UWTSD, with its state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing centre in Swansea, help bridge the gap between academia and industry to create an environment where innovation thrives and helps businesses grow.

The two organisations, with their track record for developing industry-focussed solutions to increase productivity and growth, have already collaborated on several projects together designed to accelerate the adoption of new technologies and skills, improve processes, and increase profitability.

These research projects and programmes include: MADE Cymru, an EU-funded – via Welsh Government- project, that has been key in upskilling manufacturers across Wales; SMART Digital Accelerator, funded by Welsh Government, helping manufacturers identify new and effective digital technologies to improve their profitability; Ffatri 4.0, a Welsh Government-funded project primarily aimed at the food and drink industry, looking at how business can continue to increase productivity while meeting net zero carbon emissions targets through smart technologies. UWTSD contributed significantly to the areas of blockchain innovation, visualisation tools and cybersecurity

AMRC Cymru, part of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) innovation cluster, and UWTSD plan to build on these successes with more projects in the pipeline set to further revolutionise Welsh manufacturing.

Richard Morgan, head of innovation and engagement at UWTSD, said:

“Partnering with AMRC Cymru has brought about substantial, measurable advantages for the businesses we support. This has increased the scope and depth of our impact. “By pooling our resources – sharing knowledge, case studies, and access to our state-of-the-art equipment – we've effectively doubled our offerings and broadened our reach across Wales. Often, organisations operate in isolation, but this partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration and shows that the possibilities for advancement are endless.”

Graham Howe, relationship development manager for the AMRC Cymru, said: