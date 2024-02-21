FinTech Wales Announces Sarah Kocianski as New CEO

FinTech Wales, the independent membership association and champion of the Fintech and Financial Services industry in Wales, has today announced that Sarah Kocianski has been appointed as its new CEO.

A fintech and insurtech strategist with over a decade of industry experience, Sarah has worked with global organisations, scaleups and startups from across the financial services industry and beyond, including major banks and insurers, healthtechs and retailers.

Sarah also has experience working with a number of fintech membership groups, including Qorus, and sits on the committee at WVC:E, where she works with the VC industry to improve equality in the investment ecosystem, benefitting investors and founders alike.

Prior to this, Sarah led Strategic Insights at Founders Factory where she supported financial services partners including Aviva with their fintech investment strategies. She was also the Head of Competitor Strategy at 11:FS, a challenger consultancy that delivers benchmarking, research, and consultancy for banks, insurers, governments, regulators and startups across the world.

On her appointment, Sarah said:

“I’m absolutely over the moon to take on the CEO role at FinTech Wales and will be using my experience to help support the wider fintech ecosystem in Wales. Having worked with fintechs in countries all over the world, I know firsthand the harsh realities of founding and scaling a fintech business, particularly when it comes to funding and investment strategies. “Wales has such an amazing reputation as a fintech hub – which is thanks to the innovation and talent we have here. I can’t wait to continue the significant work that the FinTech Wales team does to support these businesses, and champion what Welsh fintechs have to offer on local, national and global stages. This is a great time for fintech and with a lot of resources already at our fingertips in Wales, as well as our inherent drive and passion, I’m confident we can do even more to make Wales an influential fintech hub on a global level.”

Outgoing CEO and new FinTech Wales Chair, Sarah Williams-Gardener, commented:

“During the search for a new CEO, our aim was to find a leader with extensive experience to support and foster the growth of fintechs in Wales. Sarah epitomises this ideal, boasting invaluable knowledge in the industry. Her expertise and unwavering dedication to support fintechs underscore her alignment with FinTech Wales’ mission. I am confidently handing the baton over as we embark on the next stage of evolution to ensure sustainability allowing us to continue to nurture and grow the Welsh fintech ecosystem. Sarah is joining a brilliant team and I am delighted to support her having been elected as chair.”

Launched in April 2019, FinTech Wales offers help and support to its network of members, and uses the power of the collective voice to be heard by politicians, governments and influencers in the financial services space. As well as nurturing and supporting those businesses already in Wales, it aims to develop an ecosystem that will encourage and attract new fintech companies to start or scale in the region.

Ultimately, FinTech Wales’ mission is to make Wales a globally recognised hub of fintech excellence. It is currently in the third year of its four-year strategy to support fintechs in Wales, in which the organisation has focused on four key pillars, including skills and talent, ecosystem and community, funding and investment and the promotion of Wales as a place for fintech and financial organisations to thrive.

A five-year, £1.6 million investment in FinTech Wales was announced by Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) in June 2022, with the two organisations working closely together in partnership to deliver on CCR’s commitment to establish Wales as a leading fintech sector in the UK.