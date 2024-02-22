Start Up Loans Celebrates Significant Funding Milestones in Four Welsh Counties

The Start Up Loans programme, part of the British Business Bank, today announces that it has delivered a combined £15m of funding to small businesses in four key local authorities in Wales since the programme launched in 2012.

Swansea has received the highest value of loans at £6m, distributed to almost 600 small businesses, and the counties of Newport, Carmarthenshire and Caerphilly have each received over £3m worth of funding as of February 2024.

Across Wales, small businesses have received a total of more than £48m in 4,700 loans, with the average loan amount more than £10,000.

The British Business Bank Start Up Loans programme provides government backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, up to a maximum of £100,000 per business. In addition to finance, successful applicants receive free mentoring, access to resources and advice.

See below for a full breakdown of loans to the top 10 local authorities in Wales since 2012, including amount lent, volume and average amount.

Top entrepreneurial local authorities in Wales:

Louise McCoy, Commercial Managing Director, Small Business Lending at the British Business Bank, said: